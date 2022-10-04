Steve Bruce reveals stance of under-fire West Brom figure

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has revealed that goalkeeper David Button is “frustrated” after his poor start to the 2022/23 Championship season continued in the Baggies’ 3-2 defeat to Swansea City on Saturday.

Button’s error handed the Swans their opener on the weekend while the three goals he conceded takes the tally in the league up to 17 – the third highest in the division.

It was more evidence that Bruce’s game – opting not to replace Sam Johnstone and making the 33-year-old his number one ahead of the new campaign – has not paid off so far.

The Albion keeper has kept just one clean sheet all term while he’s underperforming his expected goals conceded (xCG) of 10.63 by 6.37.

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat to Swansea, Bruce outlined Button’s current stance and called for his side to offer him more protection moving forward.

He told the Express&Star: “He’s frustrated because at the end of the day goalkeepers don’t want goals to go in, they pride themselves on keeping a clean sheet.

“We have to help him more, he hasn’t helped himself today, of course, but we haven’t helped him enough.

“If we have to keep scoring two or three – which we seen to do by the way – then we’re not going to win football matches.

“So we have to do the basics better, I’ll have a big, long look at how we can make that better.”

Button has come in for criticism from Baggies fans and Bruce was asked whether the under-fire keeper would remain as first choice moving forward.

He replied: “I don’t think that’s a question I should be answering today.”

The Verdict

It always looked like a risk to not sign a replacement for Johnstone and it’s not one that looks to be paying off at the moment.

You can understand why Button is frustrated. There have been some shaky performances by the defenders ahead of him but ultimately he’s not stepped up to take the opportunity given to him – as the statistics show – and he’ll know that.

With pressure mounting on the Albion boss, Bruce must surely be considering making a change between the sticks.

He spoke highly of backup Alex Palmer in pre-season and the 26-year-old deserves a chance to prove himself.