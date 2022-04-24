Steve Bruce reveals his plans for West Brom in the summer transfer window

West Brom saw out a 0-0 draw with Coventry City yesterday, to ensure it is nw mathematically impossible for them to claim a Championship play-off place this season.

It was a game of few chances for either team with neither side having a shot on target in the first 45 minutes.

The closest the Baggies came to scoring was in the 96th minute when they were given a penalty for a foul on Callum Robinson but Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson went the right way to keep it out.

The performance was another poor one from Steve Bruce’s side and the result leaves them 12th in the league, with this season’s anticipated push for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League failing to materialise.

However, Bruce has reassured West Brom supporters that change is coming as he told the Express and Star: “We have got to be professional in our last two games and maybe we’ll look at the younger element.

“We still want to finish the season respectfully and in a respectable position.

“But there is a long summer ahead. We need a freshness through the club in terms of the players we bring in. And we’re on with it. It will be a new look team.

“This is what we have to try and achieve. This club has had a disappointing couple of years – with last year in the Premier League and this year not being able to mount a challenge.

“We simply haven’t been good enough and I put myself in that bracket too.”

Looking ahead at the positions where West Brom will need to strengthen, Bruce admitted it will be a big job as he said: “We lack creativity.

“We have got no real pace in the top area or in the midfield area.

“We are a bit samey. And for me that is the result of constant change. We have to put something in place and stick with it.

“We have got seven centre-backs and arguably our best young player [Caleb Taylor] is a centre-back and was on the bench today. There is a big job to be done.”

For now, West Brom will see the season out with games away at Reading and at home to already relegated Barnsley.

The Verdict:

It has been a poor season for West Brom this year and as Bruce acknowledges, he needs to change this side if he wishes to progress up the league with them next season.

There is a lot of work to be done and it is likely that changes will be made all over the pitch to try and strengthen the quality in the side.

West Brom fans will be pleased to hear the boss pledge that the side will look completely different next year too as they look forward to having a team they feel they can cheer on consistently.

With two games left to play, Steve Bruce will be trying to guide his team to a couple of results as he no doubt assess his squad as they play for their contracts.