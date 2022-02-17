Steve Bruce reveals his approach in managing Grady Diangana at West Brom

Grady Diangana’s drop-off in form compared to the levels he showed in West Bromwich Albion’s automatic promotion winning season in 2019/20 has been one of the more puzzling trends of this Championship campaign.

The 23-year-old signed on a permanent transfer in the summer of 2020 for over £12 million, according to Transfermarkt, but has struggled to replicate the performances since that saw him chip in with eight goals in seven assists in just 30 league appearances in 2019/20.

Slaven Bilic’s departure seemed to have an effect on Diangana’s confidence and impact on games, and one way Steve Bruce can improve the Baggies’ fortunes would be to provide a fresh slate to the former England U21 international.

The Athletic revealed that Bruce jokingly quipped last week: ““I said to him, ‘Do I have to learn how to speak Croatian to get the best out of you?’, and he smiled at me.”

The former Newcastle United manager spoke highly on Diangana’s talents in his press conference last week, quote provided by The Athletic, describing him as: “The best player in the league.”

Diangana struggled to cement a position in the first team under both Sam Allardyce and Valerien Ismael, but it could be a turning point for him for someone like Bruce, who clearly appreciates his skillset, to enter the building.

The Verdict

When talking about individuals that could potentially apply their trade in the Premier League rather than the second tier, you can only really look to Sam Johnstone, Andy Carroll and Grady Diangana in the Baggies’ squad, and utilising the trio’s ability will be key for Bruce to push West Brom back on an upward trajectory.

There is plenty of attacking depth at Bruce’s disposal, and players who can fill in effectively in wide areas in the form of Matt Phillips, Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant, but none of them have the X Factor ability of Diangana, of which could prove the difference between West Brom missing out or breaking back into the top six in the final few months of the season.