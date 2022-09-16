Steve Bruce reveals fresh West Brom injury concerns ahead of Norwich City clash

West Bromwich Albion vice-captain Kyle Bartley will miss out on the club’s long trip to Norfolk to face Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, and he could be joined on the sidelines by winger Grady Diangana.

The Baggies are suffering in 20th position in the Championship table after nine matches played, with just one win in that time and six draws to their name.

That means there has been just two defeats for Albion, with the second of those coming in a Midlands derby with Birmingham City on Wednesday evening, where Scott Hogan put them to the sword at The Hawthorns by scoring a hat-trick in a 3-2 defeat for Steve Bruce’s side.

West Brom top the xG (expected goals) table for the whole league this season so far, which makes it even more puzzling as to why they are so low down in the actual standings, and with a daunting task ahead of them at Carrow Road, they could be without two important players.

One is already confirmed in the form of Bartley, who suffered a hamstring strain against the Blues this week and was substituted off, whilst Diangana has been carrying a groin problem which almost saw him left out of the midweek clash.

“We’ve got one or two injuries, Bartley is carrying an injury, that is why he’s not travelling,” Bruce said, per the Express & Star.

“It was a bit of both (his substitution against Birmingham, mixed with his performance), I have to say. He’s got a slight hamstring.

“Grady was carrying a knock and didn’t train in the days before the Birmingham game. In hindsight, he shouldn’t have played.

“The kid wanted to play, it was a derby, he’s been playing well, but he was nowhere near fit – and it looked it, I’m being honest.

“That’s a conversation I’ll have today with him. He wanted to play. I should’ve made the decision, of course he wants to play, but he was nowhere near where he can be because of injury.

“He’s 50-50 – I’m going to have conversation after.” The Verdict In the eyes of many West Brom fans, Bartley not being available will be a big relief considering some think his performances have been unacceptable this season. The vice-captain took a lot of criticism on Wednesday night, and a bit of time out of the side may actually do him good. With Semi Ajayi’s injury as well though, it leaves Bruce woefully short at the back, so he could have to shuffle the pack and maybe include Martin Kelly at centre-back in Bartley’s absence. As for Diangana, he could very well be rested by Bruce as he has options out wide, with Jed Wallace, Karlan Grant and Brandon Thomas-Asante all capable of playing there, so it may be best to give the attacker a rest.