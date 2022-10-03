Steve Bruce responds to “frustration” of West Brom supporters and hints at Valerien Ismael impact

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has discussed his relationship with the Championship club’s supporters and suggested there has been “frustration” among the fanbase since he replaced Valerien Ismael at the helm.

Bruce was appointed following Ismael’s sacking in February but now looks as though he could be set to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps as pressure is building after a poor start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Albion were beaten 3-2 by Swansea City on Saturday to leave them 21st in the table – only above the bottom three on goal difference – with just one win from their 11 Championship games this term.

He told the Express&Star after that defeat that he still believes he can turn things around at The Hawthorns but is expecting no reassurance from the club chiefs.

The Albion boss then discussed the supporters, who had made their thoughts on the situation clear after Swansea’s winner with chants of ‘sacked in the morning’ aimed at the home dugout.

Bruce said: “I can understand their frustration. It’s been there since I walked through the door. They’ve been great towards me, don’t get me wrong, but there’s a frustration – you can feel it.

“That’s been born by the results since…well take away the first ten games of last season, they haven’t seen enough wins in two years.

“There lies the anger. I can fully get it, they want to see their team win. We’ve got good enough players to win football matches, but we’re not doing that at the minute.”

The Baggies are back in action on Wednesday when they head to Deepdale to take on Preston North End.

The Verdict

Bruce is right, the frustration that Albion fans are feeling is understandable.

They will have been expecting their side to be competing for a top six place at the least this season but it’s been a dismal start to the campaign.

Just one win in 11 and some lacklustre performances is not good enough and many will now believe it’s time for a change of manager.

That is a decision for the club chiefs to make, however, and it remains to be seen when they’ll deem it necessary.