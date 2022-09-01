Steve Bruce reacts to West Brom striking agreement with 32-year-old

West Bromwich Albion have completed the signing of Martin Kelly on a free after the 32-year-old left Crystal Palace this summer, as was confirmed on the club’s website.

Kelly has arrived at The Hawthorns on a two-year deal and will provide competition for places under Steve Bruce.

West Brom have only won one of their opening seven Championship outings and the pressure is beginning to mount on Bruce in the dugout.

The former Sunderland boss was happy to add some experience to his ranks when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “Martin is a defender of proven quality who has plied his trade at the highest level for the vast majority of his career.

“He has great experience of the game and will offer further competition for a place in the heart of our defence, as well as the option to play at full-back.

“He is a model professional who will no doubt be of benefit to the squad both on and off the pitch.”

Dara O’Shea, Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley are well established names in the Baggies backline, but they need pushing and Kelly should be able to do that.

Defence has not been the issue since relegation from the Championship, but the 32-year-old should have a positive influence on the dressing room regardless.

The Verdict

Kelly has hardly played at all in the last couple of seasons, as he saw out his contract at Selhurst Park, therefore to pick up a two-year deal at a club with aspirations of putting together a promotion push in the second tier is a good move for the free agent.

Kelly is equally capable at right back or centre back, and for that reason adds a little more to the depth chart in the Black Country, although establishing himself as a regular starter appears to be unlikely.

This is not the inspiring deadline day signing that some Baggies supporters would have been hoping for, but they have been able to freshen up their attacking contingent a lot and have operated within a sustainable budget.