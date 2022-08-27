Steve Bruce reacts to controversial moment in West Brom’s draw at Huddersfield

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has revealed he spoke to referee Andy Davies after he failed to award a spot-kick to his side in the 2-2 draw at Huddersfield Town today.

Albion were two down inside 30 minutes after a slow start but they battled back, with a Jed Wallace double restoring parity.

From there, the visitors seemed like the side that would go on to win and they felt they should’ve had a penalty after an incident with Will Boyle and Karlan Grant.

However, the ref waved play on an exasperated Bruce told Birmingham Live that he went to speak to Davies to get an explanation on the failure to make the call.

“I’ve been in to see him, he said somebody ran across his vision. Look I’ll never question anybody, I know how difficult it is, but on decisions like that…Jesus. I said to the linesman ‘well where are you?’ ‘Oh I’m too far away’. He’s 30 yards. Is that too far? How far were you away? Eighty yards? You’ve seen it.

“I’ve just seen it back. It’s two penalties and more. It’s an awful challenge by the lad, and you’re asking the ref to get it right. I’d never question anyone’s integrity or anything like that, but the big calls he has to get right. I’m speechless.”

The verdict

You can understand why Bruce is frustrated by the decision and the reality is it would’ve given the Baggies a great chance to pick up all three points.

So, there’s no point pretending it wasn’t a key moment in the game but Bruce should also be upset with how his players started the game.

They simply weren’t at it for the first 30 minutes and they conceded two goals in that period. There were positives with how the team bounced back but Albion need to be at their best from the first whistle.

