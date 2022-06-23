Steve Bruce reacts as West Brom secure highly coveted Championship player

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has said the club have now secured their two primary transfer targets heading into the summer.

This morning the club announced the arrival of Millwall winger Jed Wallace on a free transfer.

This follows the recent announcement that Reading’s John Swift would also be making the switch The Hawthorns on a free this summer.

Speaking in the announcement that was made, Bruce admitted Wallace was a player he’d tried to sign before.

“Jed will be a massive asset to our team, and I’m absolutely delighted to get him through the door,” Bruce told WBA club media.

“He is somebody who I’ve admired for a long time and have tried to sign before. He’s got pace, power, penetration in the final third and, above all, is a top pro.

“To have secured our two primary targets in Jed and John Swift is terrific, and to get these deals both done before the squad return for pre-season is testament to the hard work being done behind the scenes by Ron Gourlay and the recruitment team.”

Wallace was fantastic once again for Millwall last campaign as they challenged for a place in the Championship’s top six.

In 37 second-tier appearances, the 28-year-old netted six times, as well as registering 12 assists.

The Verdict

West Brom mean business in this summer window and next season.

To have secured arguably the two most coveted Championship free agents out there is great business from the club, and they are looking strong going into next campaign.

In adding Swift and Wallace, the club, taking their numbers from last season into account, have added 17 goals and 25 assists to their side – a combined direct goal contribution tally of 42.

Factor those two in with the fact Daryl Dike will be essentially be a new signing, and the future at The Hawthorns is looking bright indeed.