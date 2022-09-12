Steve Bruce reacts as West Brom secure signing of 29-year-old

Despite a busy transfer window this summer, Steve Bruce entered the start of September still in need of further reinforcements for his West Brom side due to deals for Steven Alzate and Josh Onomah falling through on deadline day.

The Baggies have certainly used the free agent market to their advantage though having announced the signing of Tom Rogic on a one-year deal, with the club having the option for a further one year.

The 29-year-old has been with Celtic for the past nine years but left the club at the end of last season meaning he was available on a free transfer this summer.

The midfielder has played in Europe with his former side and also being part of the Australian national team, he is someone who comes to the club with plenty of experience on his side.

Albion boss Steve Bruce admits this is something that made him an attractive signing as he told the club’s Official Media: “Tom is a quality player who has played nearly 300 games for Celtic, including a significant number of games just last season.

“He has proven to be a quality player, a serial winner, and a top progressional. He can play in several positions across midfield and I’m confident he will prove to be a great acquisition for the club. I’m delighted to have him with us.”

The Verdict:

This is a great signing for West Brom who need this signing to strengthen their current options in midfield.

As Bruce points out, Rogic is a player with plenty of experience and has competed at the top of his game for a number of years with Celtic, still playing regular football last season.

The 29-year-old will only boost the current options at the Hawthorns and help his side get into those positions to add to the attack going forward.

There’s always a fear with the free transfer market that it’s full of players that are either injury prone or lack game time, but this looks to be a really strong signing that will have plenty to add at West Brom.