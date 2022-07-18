Steve Bruce reacts as West Brom seal transfer deal for 28-year-old

West Brom have announced the signing of Okay Yokuslu on a three year deal.

The 28-year-old made 16 appearances for the Baggies back in the 2020/21 when he joined the club on loan for the second half of the season.

The midfielder impressed during his spell at the Hawthorns and since departing Celta Virgo this summer, Albion have been linked with a reunion.

The Turkey international is Steve Bruce’s fourth signing of the summer and the boss is happy to have him at the Hawthorns as he told the club’s Official Media: “I am delighted we have been able to secure a player of Okay’s quality. Having already been able to sign Swifty and Jed this window, I’m really pleased the club have shown further intent by bringing in Okay.

“The middle of the park is an area in which I felt we needed more quality and from what I have seen of him, Okay certainly offers that in abudance. I know he is a fans’ favourite following his first spell at the club and I’m confident he will shine for us again this season.

“I must applaud the club for reacting quickly to an ever-changing situation. Ron and the staff behind the scenes have worked tirelessly to seal Okay’s signature.

“We faced fierce competition from some big clubs across Europe, but the player made it clear he wanted to return to the Albion, and he has his sights set firmly on the Premier League. We really are delighted to have him.”

The Verdict:

This is a great bit of business for West Brom this summer and no doubt all parties will be glad to have got the deal over the line.

Yokuslu already knows the Hawthorns well so he should find the adjustment to his new surroundings a fairly seamless one and he will no doubt be eager to get going straight away.

The midfielder has already shown his talent in the top flight so the Baggies will know what they’re getting from this signing and he is someone who will be helping his side press further up the pitch.

This is now Bruce’s third signing on a free transfer this summer which is brilliant work from him as you can see him Albion side strengthening and he will now be hoping his team are able to push further up the league towards promotion next year.