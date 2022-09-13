Steve Bruce reacts as West Brom finalise deal for experienced free agent

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has revealed his delight after the club secure the signing of Erik Pieters on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old defender, who is capable of playing at left-back or centre-back, has been without a club since leaving Burnley in the summer.

However, he has been keeping fit training with the Baggies and he did enough to earn a contract, as Albion confirmed this afternoon that an agreement had been reached to keep Pieters until the end of the season.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Bruce explained why this is a good addition for the group.

“Erik has trained with us for six weeks or so and has proven a high level of fitness and clearly remains a very good footballer. He has been a top-flight player for a long time and we’re confident he will be a good addition who can offer us further depth in more than one defensive position.

“The fact he is up to speed and has put in so much hard work behind the scenes over the past few weeks will benefit all involved, and he is ready to play as soon as we need him.”

The verdict

This seems like a very good move for Albion as they lack senior cover at left-back, whilst Pieters will also give the manager an option in the middle.

Crucially, Bruce has been able to work with the Dutchman close up for the past six weeks, so the fans should ultimately trust his judgement when it comes to improving the squad.

Now, it’s down to Pieters to push for a place in the XI, although he may take a bit of time to get that match sharpness back.

