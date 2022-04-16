West Brom boss Steve Bruce has admitted he understood the fans frustration as they booed Callum Robinson during the 2-1 win over Blackpool yesterday.

The support were angered by the forward as they felt he pulled out of a 50-50 with the Seasiders keeper when he would’ve had the chance to go through. Shortly after, the Ireland international was substituted, with the decision met with cheers.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Bruce admitted he felt he had to ‘protect’ the player, whilst he also could see why the fans were not happy after what had been another uninspiring display from the team at that point.

“I think that the frustration for the whole crowd base was there in that instance. That could have been any one of them, and that’s what we have to deal with at the minute.

“I did it to protect him, (it’s) never nice to hear, I have to say, and I think it could have been anybody because I think, in that moment, there’s the frustration of the support, which I fully understand.”

The late victory has left Albion five points away from the top six with four games to play.

The verdict

This is very smart management from Bruce as he handles the situation very well by not criticising the support, whilst also showing support for Robinson.

Whether fans should ever boo their own players is open to debate, but, as Bruce says, there is plenty of frustration around The Hawthorns for what has been a below-par campaign.

So, it’s now down to Robinson to get the fans back on-side with his performances as the Baggies look to end the season on a high.

