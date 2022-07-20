Steve Bruce provides situational update on West Brom starlet amidst “lots of admirers”

West Brom chief Steve Bruce believes that teenage centre-back Caleb Taylor could easily cut it at League One level, as stated whilst in conversation with Birmingham Live.

Bruce has been running the rule over the 19-year-old during pre-season thus far, with Taylor playing 30 minutes during a 3-0 victory over Oxford United yesterday evening.

Highly rated by all at the Midlands club, Taylor penned down a new contract at The Hawthorns earlier in the month, extending his deal for a further three years.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about the young defender’s progression and his immediate future, Bruce said: “With Caleb Taylor and all the young ones we are looking at them and what is best for their progression.

“Can he get the minutes in or do we let him go out? I think he can easily play League One, is he ready for the Championship?

“We are looking at that one. He has got lots of admirers.”

The verdict

Taylor is an exciting talent who has seen his progress accelerated during pre-season by being involved with the first team.

Bruce is likely to continue assessing the young defender as this summer progresses, with Taylor giving his manager no reason to send him out on loan at this stage.

Possessing strong options in defensive positions, it will of course be difficult for Taylor to break into the side for regular football at the start of the new campaign.

However, the young defender has been showing all the necessary attributes that would justify remaining at The Hawthorns beyond this summer.