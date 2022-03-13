West Brom plotting summer transfer swoop for experienced Premier League player

West Brom are looking to bring Dwight Gayle back to the club in the summer on a loan deal from Newcastle United.

The 31-year-old had a very successful spell at The Hawthorns in the 2018/19 campaign, scoring 24 goals in 40 games as Albion reached the play-offs.

Since then, Gayle has remained with the Magpies and it’s been a frustrating few years for the striker as he has struggled for game time, which is not going to change ahead of what’s expected to be a very busy summer on Tyneside.

Therefore, a move seems inevitable and the Sunday Mirror (13/3; page 68) confirmed that Bruce is already looking into the possibility of bringing Gayle to the Baggies for next season.

The update states that after a very tough start to life as Albion boss, the former Aston Villa chief has one eye on how he will try to reshape the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Bringing in a striker was always going to be a priority, with Karlan Grant the only player in the squad to have hit double figures this season.

Has Karlan Grant ever scored a goal for West Brom at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Molineux Yes No

The verdict

It’s clear that Albion are lacking a prolific striker, although there are hopes that Daryl Dike can step up to become the main man when he is fit and available.

Either way though, you would expect a new number nine to arrive and Gayle would fit the bill in the sense that he has proven himself at this level in the past and is a natural finisher.

Whether he is the right option given his age is open to debate, but there wouldn’t be too many complaints if Albion could bring him in on loan.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.