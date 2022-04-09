Steve Bruce outlines wish for inconsistent West Brom individual

Steve Bruce believes switching Grady Diangana to the number 10 role may help the forward rediscover his best form.

Diangana has struggled with form this season and has been unable to recapture his form from his loan spell in 19/20 season under Slaven Bilic.

Since making his move permanent last September for an initial fee of £12m, the 23-year-old has struggled in a Baggies shirt.

Diangana was expected to hit form this season but has so far been unable to do that and has yet to find a role that suits him under Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce.

With both managers preferring a 3-5-2, it has left Diangana, who played his best football from the left wing, in a difficult position.

However, Steve Bruce has revealed to the Express and Star his plan to play the former West Ham man in the number 10 role in a bid to tap into his creativity.

He said: “Grady reminds me of Sone [Aluko], a little bit. He has got great ability, he gets into little holes, he holds on to it. He started as a wide player and then started playing as a 10. He thrived in that role.

“And we’d love to get Diangana back to where he was two years ago when he lit up the Championship. This free role may just help him a little bit, I hope so.”

West Brom will be looking to develop some consistency having endured a frustrating season, much like Diangana.

The Verdict

It’s no secret that Diangana has underperformed this season but there’s certainly talent there.

Everyone will be hoping that Diangana can rediscover his creative touch because of his ability to excite the crowd and create opportunities for his teammates.

In addition, this price tag for a player who is yet to hit his best form is big, so everyone at the Hawthorns will be hoping he can turn it around.