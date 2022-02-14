Steve Bruce outlines West Brom’s transfer plans

West Bromwich Albion head coach Steve Bruce has told Birmingham Live that the club are unlikely to make any free agent signings before the season ends.

The Baggies are currently short of options in central midfield following Jake Livermore’s four match ban after he was red carded in the recent defeat to Sheffield United.

Only Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowatt are the two recognisable senior midfield options available to Bruce at present as Albion prepare to take on some of their promotion rivals in the near future.

However the former Newcastle United manager has been quick to suggest that he will battle on with the players that he has rather than looking for any short term fixes in the transfer market:

“We aren’t going to give up, but there’s not much out there which is going to improve us. Okay, you could bring a body in, but if there’s nobody out there who won’t improve us then we’ll just leave it alone and give somebody else an opportunity.”

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-West Brom players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Jeff Astle More Less

Young prospect Taylor Gardner-Hickman is also capable of being deployed in a central midfield role if needs be, which means Bruce does at least have some back up options at present.

The head coach is said to have been impressed with what he has seen from the academy product so far.

The Verdict

Bruce has inherited a squad that is bristling with talent and experience and he will know that he is now expected to deliver results with the team that he has.

Free agent signings were always going to be unlikely and as a he rightly points out – there aren’t many that would improve the team.

Therefore the Baggies will look to get the best out of what they have at their disposal.

With games coming up against the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town, this is sure to be a crucial few weeks for Albion.