Steve Bruce outlines plan to get Tom Rogic up to speed at West Brom

Steve Bruce has revealed how West Bromwich Albion will look to bring the likes of Tom Rogic up to speed at the club.

Rogic was a late signing for the Albion in the summer window and is a player that you would think could have a positive impact in the Championship.

Certainly, he joins a talented Albion squad with the likes of Jed Wallace and John Swift also arriving in the summer but, so far, results have not been up to scratch at the Hawthorns.

That said, then, fans will hope the ex-Celtic man can have a real impact once he is fully firing and Bruce has revealed that they will use the next couple of weeks to try and ensure he does exactly that.

Speaking via Birmingham Live, Bruce said:

“For the two in particular in Rogic and Martin Kelly, who was deadline day, the big thing is getting up to speed. The lads have been gone three months and they haven’t been fixed up.

“What we’re trying to do is put work into them where we restrict the danger of injury, the last thing you want to do is throw somebody in and they get injured. They’re having their only little pre-season to see where they are, but after the break I expect them to be in the squad, which will be big.”

The Verdict

Rogic is a player with the talent and match-winning experience that could make him a really top signing for the club.

At Celtic he demonstrated his quality time and again, though he will also be eager to stay injury free, with him having some issues in Glasgow.

Time will tell, then, as to what he can do in the Championship this year.