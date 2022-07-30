Steve Bruce opens up on West Brom transfer plans ahead of deadline

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has confirmed that he is still hoping to bring a few more players in during the window, with loan moves the most likely.

It has been a very productive summer for Albion, who have secured Okay Yokuslu, John Swift and Jed Wallace on free transfers, with the three deals seen as real coups for the Baggies.

That has left the squad looking in good shape ahead of the opener at Middlesbrough this evening, but Bruce told the Express & Star that he is still hopeful of making a few more additions.

“My job never finishes with that – we are greedy. We should never be happy with what we have got. I would like to bring in a couple more if we can. There is still a long way to go in the window.

“And the big clubs are now coming back from tour and the young lads who they will be letting out on loan – they will have been assessed. We’d like to do a couple more, we’ll see what happens.”

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

This is an exciting message from the Albion boss as the squad is looking in good shape at the minute, so the fact Bruce wants more is encouraging.

Of course, there are still areas that can be improved but this summer has shown it’s been about identifying quality over quantity.

So, Albion aren’t in a desperate position but Bruce’s comments suggests they will be ready to act if any good options come up in the next few weeks and it will be interesting to see what they can get done.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.