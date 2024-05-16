Highlights Steve Bruce believes Birmingham are too good for League One, but facing a big challenge to return to the Championship.

Birmingham's rollercoaster managerial changes led to relegation, with hopes resting on Mowbray's return.

New manager crucial for the Blues' future, with Rosenior a potential choice after disappointing decisions this season.

Former Birmingham City manager Steve Bruce believes the club are "too good" to be in League One, but he says they have a "big job ahead" to get back to the Championship.

The Blues were relegated from the Championship this season after a disastrous campaign, and they will play in the third tier for the first time in 30 years next term.

Birmingham made the controversial decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney in October, despite sitting sixth in the table at the time, and it is fair to say the move did not work out.

Rooney was sacked in January after winning just two of his 15 games in charge, and his replacement, Tony Mowbray, made a strong start to life in the role, but he stepped down temporarily in February due to health reasons.

Mowbray's assistant Mark Venus initially took charge in his absence, but after the Blues picked up just one point from six games under his guidance, former manager Gary Rowett returned to the club as interim head coach.

Rowett did improve Birmingham's fortunes, winning three and drawing two of his eight games in charge, but it was not enough to prevent the club's relegation.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Mowbray is "waiting on word from the medical experts" about when he can return to work, but it seems that the Blues are making contingency plans in case he is unable to come back.

Football Insider claim that Liam Rosenior, who led Hull City to a seventh-placed finish in the Championship this season before he was surprisingly sacked last week, is on Birmingham's shortlist of potential replacements for Mowbray.

The same outlet also report that Bruce, who has been out of work since leaving West Bromwich Albion in October 2022, is keen on a return to Birmingham having previously managed the club between 2001 and 2007.

Steve Bruce issues Birmingham City warning

Bruce admits he was disappointed to see Birmingham suffer relegation, and while he believes the club are too good for League One, he warned it could be a challenge for them to return to the Championship.

"I spent ten years of my career at Birmingham. It was nearly seven as a manager and two as a player. I've got a huge affinity for Birmingham, and I'm absolutely saddened that they're in League One, especially with new ownership and the club desperately needing it. Unfortunately, the decisions that they've made haven’t worked. So it's back to the drawing board," Bruce said.

"I think they've got terrific owners who look as if they're in for the long run, which is vitally important. Bounce back and dust yourself down. Surely they're too good to be in League One, but we know that you can get trapped in there as well, so they've got a big job ahead. I'm devastated for everybody connected with the club. Their results are the first I look for."

Birmingham City facing crucial summer following League One relegation

There is no doubt that Birmingham's relegation was hugely avoidable, and while the board have made some big improvements at the club off the pitch, they must take full responsibility for their poor footballing decisions.

Replacing Eustace with Rooney was the Blues' biggest mistake this season, but you also have to question why an experienced manager was not brought in sooner after Mowbray stepped down in February.

Birmingham will be hopeful that Mowbray can return to his role, and you would expect them to challenge for promotion in League One next season under the 60-year-old, but if he is unable to come back, they must get the next appointment right.

The Blues will have one of the biggest budgets in the division next season, but that is no guarantee of success, and they only have to look to the likes of Portsmouth, Sunderland and Ipswich Town to see how a club can become stuck in the third tier.