Steve Bruce offers West Brom injury update ahead of Birmingham City clash

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has confirmed that free agent signing Tom Rogic will not start for the club until after the international break ahead of Albion’s Championship clash versus Birmingham City tomorrow night.

The Australian put pen to paper on a one year deal with the Baggies earlier this week having left Scottish giants Celtic earlier this summer.

Steve Bruce says the club need to get him fit, though, before considering starting or even using him in any fixtures.

“It’s clear we need to work with Tom Rogic to get him match-fit.” Bruce explained, via WBA club media.

“He’s done a little bit but we need to make sure he’s ready before he plays in any games. We always knew that would be the case.

“We need to get him up to speed as quickly as possible. He’ll start, really, after the international break.”

Elsewhere, Bruce provided further updates on a number of Albion players, explaining where the likes of Martin Kelly, Semi Ajayi, Kean Bryan and Daryl Dike were at with their fitness.

“Martin Kelly will probably take a couple of weeks to get up to speed because he’s been out of it for a little while.” the Baggies boss added.

“Semi has had an operation. We’ve listened to specialists and they’ve advised us that was the best thing to do going forward. We’re expecting him to be about another six weeks but these things can change.

9 quiz questions about West Brom’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what year did The Hawthorns become West Brom's permanent home ground? 1900 1930 1960 1990

“Kean Bryan is making good progress. He’s probably going to be out on the grass and starting to join in with us in the next week or so. That’s good news and there’s a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for him after what’s been a difficult time.

“Daryl Dike is on schedule in terms of what we’ve been expecting. We’re still expecting him to be a few weeks yet owing to the severity of his muscle injury, but he’s on course, which is good.”

West Brom face Birmingham City at The Hawthorns in Championship action tomorrow evening.

Kick-off for the clash is scheduled for 8PM UK time.

The Verdict

This is a big update from Steve Bruce and one that definitely could be considered a bit of a negative one considering no players are yet to return.

Unsurprisingly given he hasn’t had a proper pre-season, Tom Rogic will not feature for the foreseeable, with the Australian likely to come into the fold after the international break.

Elsewhere, Daryl Dike, Kean Bryan, Martin Kelly and Semi Ajayi are all out for the foreseeable, to various extents, really putting Bruce’s squad to the test in the coming weeks.

Dike and Ajayi in particular are players that could make a huge difference for Albion if fit.