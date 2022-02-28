Steve Bruce names West Brom youngsters that could be next in line for a first team chance

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has highlighted a number of the club’s standout young players that could be in line for a chance with the senior side, naming Tom Fellows, Quevin Castro, Caleb Taylor, and Ethan Ingram.

Bruce replaced Valerien Ismael as Albion boss at the start of February but is still searching for his first win as manager – with the Baggies drawing one and losing three of the four games they’ve played under him so far.

His reluctance to utilise Taylor Gardner-Hickman, a versatile 20-year-old that thrived under Ismael, has drawn frustration among parts of the fanbase but the experienced coach has insisted that there remains a pathway for the talented young players in the squad despite the change in the dugout.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Bruce highlighted a number of the academy’s most impressive up-and-coming players and hinted that he felt they were ready for opportunities when the time is right.

He said: “There’s the wide player [Tom] Fellows, the midfield player who scored the other night, Quevin [Castro].

“Martin Taylor’s big boy [Caleb], he’s doing well. That kid has a hell of a chance, he looks a very good player.

“Ethan Ingram, the right-back who has been in the England set-up, he’s doing okay. All of a sudden we’ve mentioned four or five, which is good. If the situation is there, absolutely, 100%.”

Bruce’s next chance to end his wait for a first West Brom win comes this evening at The Hawthorns as the Baggies host Swansea City in the Championship.

The Verdict

While Albion fans will like to hear this from Bruce, there may be some feeling that actions speak louder than words on this topic.

The West Brom midfield has struggled over the past few weeks and Gardner-Hickman has shown at points this season what an asset he can be in the centre of the park but it seems the new boss has been reluctant to use him.

The 20-year-old has played just 10 minutes of senior football under Bruce and that’s frustrated many supporters.

There are seemingly some exciting players coming through the club’s academy system and the manager has highlighted the ones that he perhaps feels could be next in line – though for the time being it seems he’s not ready to put faith in them.

