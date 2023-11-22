Highlights Steve Bruce believes both Hull City and Sunderland can compete for a place in the play-offs this season in the Championship.

Steve Bruce has backed two of his former clubs - Hull City and Sunderland - to earn a place in the play-offs in the Championship this season.

The battle for a top six spot is set to be quite fierce in the second half of the campaign, with several clubs all eyeing promotion via the play-offs this year.

The top two spots are currently occupied by Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who both sit eight points clear of Leeds United in third and 13 clear of Sunderland in sixth.

The Black Cats are looking to make a return to the play-offs, having finished inside the top six in their return to the Championship in the previous campaign.

But they face competition from the likes of Leeds, Southampton, West Brom, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Hull City.

Which former sides have Steve Bruce tipped for the play-offs?

Bruce believes both Sunderland and Hull can achieve a top six finish this year, backing his former sides to compete for promotion to the top flight.

He has highlighted the stiff competition for a place back in the Premier League as one of the reasons why he has always enjoyed working in the second division, claiming anything can happen at this level.

“I'm delighted with what Tony Mowbray has done with a very young Sunderland team,” said Bruce.

“It's also interesting to see Liam Rosenior cutting his teeth.

“Hull have given themselves a chance, too.

“You've always got a chance in the Championship and there's always somebody who surprises you.

“Nobody gave us a chance in hell at going into the Premier League, and we did it and got to an FA Cup final!

“Anything can happen in the Championship, and that's why I've always enjoyed it.

“It's a bit more of an even field compared to the Premier League, where we know who's going to finish in the top six.

“We may not get the order right, but we know who the teams are.

“There's always a surprise in the Championship.”

Where are Sunderland and Hull City in the Championship table?

Sunderland currently occupy a top six position while Hull are only eighth in the table.

A superior goal difference is all that separates the Black Cats from Rosenior’s side.

There are still 30 games remaining in the campaign, so there will be plenty of twists and turns between now and the play-off final at Wembley Stadium in May.

Both teams return to league action this weekend, with Sunderland visiting Plymouth Argyle and Hull taking on Swansea City.

The games take place on 25 November.

Who is best positioned to win the play-off race in the Championship?

It is still too early to say who will be the four teams competing in the play-offs next year, but Sunderland and Hull are absolutely in the mix.

Leeds and Southampton will both be fancying their chances of making their way through given their resources compared to their promotion rivals.

But the play-offs have thrown up a lot of surprises in recent years, as Bruce points out, so it’s anyone’s guess as to who will earn promotion.

The gap to the top two means the importance of a top six finish is even greater than usual, as Leicester and Ipswich continue to run away from the chasing pack.