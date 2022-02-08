Steve Bruce makes West Brom transfer admission

Steve Bruce has confirmed that West Brom will be looking at the free agent market for potential signings.

Bruce was appointed as the new manager of the Baggies last Thursday, following the dismissal of Valerien Ismael.

Ismael left the club in sixth place in the Championship table, with the side level on points with seventh place Middlesbrough.

The 46-year old former Barnsley manager had only taken over in the previous Summer and brought in multiple players to the club.

However, Bruce arrived after the transfer deadline day passed so hasn’t had his chance to make his mark on his new squad.

Bruce admitted that the club may look at the free agent market in order to add some strength and depth to the team as they look to push for a promotion place.

“You never give up hope – if there is somebody out there who can make you better,” said Bruce, via Birmingham Live.

“It’s very, very difficult that now with work permits – it’s very rare you find somebody out of contract who is available, but if there is we will look at the opportunity – that’s for sure.”

West Brom are eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, but do have a game in hand on second place Blackburn Rovers.

Recent form has seen West Brom fall away from the leading clubs, which led to the decision to dismiss Ismael as manager.

Bruce will face his first game as Baggies boss on Wednesday evening, as West Brom travel to Bramall Lane to play Sheffield United.

Victory would bring Sheffield United level on points with West Brom, so a good result is imperative for Bruce’s side in their bid to make the play-offs.

It won’t get any easier for Bruce as West Brom host Blackburn on February 14 for his first home game in charge of the club.

The Verdict

Dipping into the free agent market makes a lot of sense for West Brom.

Daryl Dike’s injury concerns hasn’t helped the situation at the club and the squad may need reinforcements to compete for the automatic promotion places.

Bruce will also want to bring in players he knows and has worked with in the past to help ease his transition into his new club.

It will be a difficult task to get a top two berth, but West Brom should absolutely be aiming for a top six finish with the squad at their disposal.