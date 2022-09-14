Steve Bruce makes West Brom transfer admission after recent activity

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has confirmed that they will not look to bring in any more free agents following the arrival of Erik Pieters and Tom Rogic.

It’s no secret that the Baggies endured a frustrating end to the transfer window, as deals for Steven Alzate and Josh Onomah were not completed in time due to issues with the paperwork.

That prompted Albion to look in the free agent market and they have secured deals for former Celtic attacking midfielder Rogic and experienced defender Pieters.

Whilst they have seriously helped the squad, some may feel that more areas need addressing. However, speaking to the Express & Star, Bruce revealed that they are done until the next window in January.

“That’s us. I’m not going to scour anymore.”

Even with the World Cup, Albion have 17 games scheduled between the fixture against Birmingham tonight until the transfer window opens again.

However, Bruce clearly feels they are ready to cope as they look to improve after a disappointing start that has seen the side draw six of their opening eight games.

The verdict

This is a sensible approach from Bruce as Pieters brings more cover and experience to the defence, and the fact he can play in two positions is a real positive.

With Rogic, he can bring more creativity and technical ability to the midfield, so the side are looking well-stocked in that department as well.

Of course, virtually every club will feel there is more that could be done but Bruce has had a productive summer on the whole and it’s now about focusing on the football and climbing the table as quickly as possible.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.