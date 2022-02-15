Steve Bruce makes West Brom promotion admission after goalless Blackburn Rovers draw

New West Brom manager Steve Bruce remains confident that the Baggies can seal promotion this season, as stated during an interview with The Football League Paper.

The Midlands club, who have fallen to a 2-0 defeat and have drawn 0-0 in Bruce’s first two games in charge, are currently in ninth place in the Championship standings, three points off the top-six.

Picking up a mere six points in their last nine games, the Baggies will be hoping that they can mount a promotion challenge sooner rather than later.

Speaking to The Football League Paper about last night and whether a promotion can be achieved, Bruce said: “We’ve got to find a way of getting more opportunities in the final third.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Zoltan Gera (first time) Ferencvaros Standard Liege Besiktas Fulham

“We have to be better in the final third, but we’re capable of winning games back to back.

“We’ve still got plenty to play for and I’m confident we can be where we want to be. It’s a small step in the right direction. I could not fault the effort and endeavour.

The verdict

The Baggies need to pluck out a really good result from somewhere and stop this disappointing run that they have been on.

Bruce’s first two games in charge have been very difficult, and they will be hoping to correct their recent form when they visit Luton Town at the weekend.

There were some reasons for West Brom fans to be positive after last night’s draw, with a couple of performances deserving praise, however, there is still a lot of work to be done.

The clubs chasing promotion are seemingly improving each week, and West Brom are currently at risk of being left behind.