Steve Bruce makes West Brom player claim after transfer deal

West Brom are determined to try and sneak back into the play-off places at the very minimum next season – and that’s meant the club have been busy this transfer window.

With Steve Bruce now trying to mould the squad to his liking, he’s been sorting out plenty of incomings and outgoings for the Baggies and the team so far.

However, one player that he has allowed to exit the Hawthorns so far this summer is Caleb Taylor – and he’s revealed to the Express and Star that he very nearly kept hold of the youngster to use him in the Championship during the next campaign.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time West Brom played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 St Andrew's? 1-0 L 2-0 L 1-0 W 2-0 W

The 19-year-old player has yet to feature too regularly in the West Brom first-team but has been given a go in the Championship already and the player is highly regarded by those at the Hawthorns.

Now, instead of the defender having to sit on the bench and merely watch on from the sidelines, he should now get plenty more first-team action at Cheltenham in League One. He’s yet to test himself in the third tier and he’ll no doubt be determined to prove himself.

Taylor has played heavily for the Baggies’ reserve sides though and now it looks like he has impressed Cheltenham enough to warrant that loan transfer to the side for the campaign.

However, Steve Bruce very nearly put a stop to the short-term deal, with the manager admitting to the Express and Star that he nearly kept the player at West Brom this season.

He said: “It was a big call. For me, for the future of the club, we now have four or five out on loan, it’s huge for their development and how they develop.

“It’s difficult for a centre-back at 19 to come in and play week in, week out in the Championship. Let’s hope he can go there and get that under his belt.

“I’d imagine he’s going to be a success. We’ve got high hopes for him.”

The Verdict

Steve Bruce and West Brom clearly feel that Caleb Taylor has the potential to be a very good player in the future, so a loan move should help the defender to increase his ability in the short-term.

He has the chance now to go out and play football on a regular basis at a decent level in League One with Cheltenham. If he can become a first-team regular and put in some solid showings, then he could return to the Baggies and play more frequently with them.

In terms of the loan deal, Steve Bruce is probably right to have sent him out and not kept him at the Hawthorns for the next campaign. With a youngster like that, it can sometimes be a bit daunting to throw them immediately into Championship action, especially if the player has yet to really go out on loan.

Now, Taylor and Cheltenham have the chance to benefit each other next season and it should allow him to reach his potential with West Brom in the future thanks to this transfer deal.