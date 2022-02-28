Steve Bruce makes West Brom claim involving Andy Carroll

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has told the Express & Star that he feels Andy Carroll needs more support from his teammates in matches.

The towering former England international has played five games for the Baggies since joining them in January on a free transfer and has often cut a frustrated figure up top for his new side.

He is often left isolated and is tasked with heading the ball on or holding it up for others due to his height and strength.

Despite Carroll being the obvious focal point for his side, Bruce has now claimed that the former Newcastle United and Liverpool player needs more support from his teammates in-game:

“It is a team game, we need to contribute all over, and get better service to him.

“What we are guilty of is when we’re under it, we play direct and quick to Andy. We need to stop that, and I’ll make sure of it.”

Carroll previously plied his trade for another Sky Bet Championship side in the form of Reading earlier this season and scored twice for the Royals before his release.

He has since signed a deal with Albion until the summer of this year.

The Verdict

The signing of Carroll was clearly made to make up for the injury that was sustained by Daryl Dike, so in the grand scheme of things he is just a round peg in a square hole at present.

His fitness issues have caught up with him over the past few years in his career and he will be hoping to earn a longer term contract with the Baggies moving forwards.

Bruce will feel that he knows how to get the best out of him but so far it hasn’t really gone to plan.

West Brom will certainly know that they have to play to his strengths if he is to get back amongst the goals in the near future.