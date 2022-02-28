Steve Bruce makes West Brom assertion ahead of Swansea City tie

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has stated he won’t rip up everything predecessor Valerien Ismael has done with his side despite their fortunes under the latter, speaking candidly to BBC Radio West Midlands.

The Baggies had become accustomed to a direct style of play under the Frenchman during his tenure at The Hawthorns, initially enjoying success as they went ten league games unbeaten and recorded impressive 4-0 victories over the likes of Sheffield United and Cardiff City.

With this, they asserted themselves as real promotion favourites with a clearly-defined system and under a man who had taken Barnsley from a relegation battle to the play-offs during the 2020/21 campaign.

However, cracks did start to appear even during that unbeaten run with some fans unhappy with Ismael’s style of play – and the atmosphere in the West Midlands only worsened when results started to decline.

Leaving Albion on the verge of being kicked out of the top six at the time of departure, successor Bruce hasn’t endured better luck, winning just one point from 12 in his opening four games at the helm.

Some would argue drastic changes need to be made to get the best out of the likes of Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana with the trio perhaps more suited to receiving the ball on the deck – but Bruce has indicated he isn’t going to make radical alterations.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash against Swansea City, he said: “It’s very difficult when you get into this rut where you don’t win. Confidence ebbs away.

“They’ve been playing a certain way for seven months I come in and I’m not going to try and rip it up in a week.

“The bottom line is that we can’t score a goal and to win a football match for West Brom, we have to score a goal.”

The Verdict:

One thing they can’t do is rely on Andy Carroll and base their playing style around his aerial ability – because there are no guarantees he will continue to be fit between now and the end of the campaign.

Not only this – but his former side Reading failed to bear the fruits of switching up their style to be more direct.

It may have included the ex-England international in games more – but the results summed up how effective it was – not very. Perhaps that’s harsh because the 33-year-old was unlucky to have a couple of goals disallowed and he was denied by one or two decent saves which worsened their points return.

However, their lack of points should be a warning to West Brom and Bruce already seems to understand this – and also understands how much ability Diangana has.

If the 61-year-old can unlock that potential and get the former West Ham winger firing again, that could be instrumental in securing a top-six spot at the end of the season. They need to start picking up results sooner rather than later though.