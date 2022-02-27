Steve Bruce makes Taylor Gardner-Hickman claim ahead of West Brom’s clash with Swansea

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has acknowledged Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s versatility ahead of the club’s clash with Swansea City on Monday.

The Baggies academy graduate has featured as a full-back, a central midfielder and as a right-midfielder during the current campaign.

However, despite showing glimpses of promise in the Championship earlier this season, Gardner-Hickman has been used sparingly following Bruce’s arrival at The Hawthorns.

After making a cameo appearance against Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, Gardner-Hickman was forced to watch on from the bench during the club’s recent defeats to Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

Having failed to deliver the goods in these aforementioned fixtures, it will be interesting to see whether Bruce opts to make some significant alterations to his side in tomorrow’s showdown with Swansea.

Currently 13th in the Championship standings, West Brom will move to within five points of the play-off places if they beat the Jacks.

Ahead of this fixture, Bruce has admitted that he will find a way of including Gardner-Hickman in the club’s starting eleven when he believes that the 20-year-old is ready to start for West Brom.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about Gardner-Hickman, Bruce said: “I know he’s done very well [earlier this season]. He came on the other week.

“He has played wing back and as a full back too. He’s played in midfield at Coventry. You find space for him, if he’s good enough you find space.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how poor West Brom have been since the turn of the year, it could be argued that they may need to freshen up their squad by handing starts to some of their younger players in the coming weeks.

Blessed with a great deal of potential, Gardner-Hickman has already produced some promising displays in the Championship this season.

Particularly impressive during West Brom’s meeting with Reading in December, Gardner-Hickman registered a WhoScored match rating of 8.22 in this fixture as he provided three key passes and made four tackles in this fixture.

If he is handed the nod to start tomorrow by Bruce, Gardner-Hickman will be desperate to replicate this aforementioned performance at The Hawthorns as the Baggies aim to get their campaign back on track.