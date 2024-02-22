Highlights Steve Bruce unsure about returning to Sunderland job due to club's constant changes and lack of support for managers.

Former Sunderland manager Steve Bruce has said that he isn't sure whether he would want to take on the job again.

The Black Cats are in need of a manager after Michael Beale departed the club, just over two months on from him being appointed. Assistant manager Mike Dodds will act as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Names like 31-year-old Reims manager Will Still have been linked with taking the post in the summer. One of the club's former managers, Bruce, has said that he wouldn't know whether he would want the job again.

Steve Bruce on potential Sunderland return

Bruce has admitted that it's difficult for him to answer the question about whether he'd be willing to return to the Stadium of Light as their next permanent manager after Mick Beale's sacking, but that the club's board need to come to a decision on what they want.

"Sunderland, in my opinion, have had far too much change," said the 63-year-old, via OLBG. "To sack a manager after 12 games is testament to that, the board must make up their minds on what they want and support the new manager and more importantly give him time."

He added: "Sacking Tony Mowbray seemed a strange call as he was very popular and doing very well on the pitch."

Bruce has also said that he wished Dwight Yorke, who recently said that he would like the opportunity to manage Sunderland, all the best if the opportunity were to come to him.

He said: "I wish Dwight all of the best, but you have got to be a good fit wherever you go. Birmingham have obviously just made a big change, Wayne didn't happen for them and they've made a change with Tony Mowbray, so he just needs an opportunity to see what he can do.

"I wish him all the best of luck and it is really difficult to get back in, so I wish Yorkie all the best. I hope he gets a chance to show what he can do. He needs a chance, but sadly chances don't come around very often. There aren't many jobs out there at the moment."

Appointing Steve Bruce or Dwight Yorke would be a backwards step for Sunderland

The club's recruitment strategy should be enough evidence to say that they are building something for the future; a long-term project that's going to pay off in years to come. If they announce Bruce or Yorke as their next manager in the summer, it'll be a bigger anti-climax than when they appointed Beale.

The 63-year-old's last job, with West Bromwich Albion, didn't suggest that he would be able to take a young, talented team towards the play-offs, or higher.

Steve Bruce's record as West Brom manager Games 32 Wins 8 Draws 12 Losses 12 Points per game 1.13 Stats taken from Sofascore

Yorke, who played 59 games for Sunderland at the end of his career, most recently managed Australian side Macarthur FC in 2022. Nothing from the above would inspire the fans of the Black Cats to think that a place in the Premier League was on the horizon.