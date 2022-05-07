Steve Bruce makes revealing West Brom transfer admission

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has revealed the club will consider big offers for any player in their first-team squad during the summer window, speaking to the Express and Star.

The 61-year-old is currently preparing to rebuild his side with up to six new additions potentially coming in, as the Baggies look to shake up their squad in their quest to have a much more positive season during the 2022/23 campaign.

Currently sitting in 10th going into today’s final game of the season against Barnsley, they will be disappointed that they haven’t been able to force their way into the promotion mix after being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Despite the quality in their squad, many of those key squad members have underperformed quite drastically this term and those who haven’t lived up to expectations could be pushed down the pecking order at The Hawthorns by new additions.

Negotiating a £7m deal for Daryl Dike in January though, they may be limited in what they can spend in the coming months on wages and transfer fees, potentially affecting Bruce’s ability to get new signings over the line.

With this in mind, the Manchester United legend has admitted they would consider sizeable offers for some of their first-teamers when the summer window opens.

He said: “If there is an offer big enough for anyone, we will consider it. We are in this position.

“We have to try and generate some income as well, we won’t be awash with money that is for sure.

“I have got to wheel and deal and beg, borrow and steal. If I have to sell one to make the squad bigger or better then I will do that.”

The Verdict:

It was a major surprise that they have agreed to pay around £7m for Dike considering how little they spent in the summer market this year – and to spend that amount of money on one player is a considerable risk.

Fulham also took a risk when they forked out a considerable fee for Harry Wilson and Albion will be hoping the United States international can have a similar impact, though their failure to win promotion could mean this deal takes the latter close to breaching the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

This is why getting players out as well as recruiting is important and especially those who are currently on big salaries at The Hawthorns but aren’t providing value for money at the moment.

Kenneth Zohore is probably one of those players and if they get an offer for him, it would surely make sense for the West Midlands side to cash in on the Dane. There are also others that haven’t stepped up to the plate enough this term.

And considering the talented youngsters they have in Taylor Garnder-Hickman, Tom Fellows and Reyes Cleary, they don’t have to spend huge amounts of money to replace some of these first-teamers.