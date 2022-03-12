Steve Bruce makes play-off claim following spirited fightback against Huddersfield Town

Steve Bruce has revealed that West Brom are not giving up on their promotion push to the club’s official media.

The Baggies played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town last night, with two goals in a minute earning the Baggies a point after going two goals down.

Sitting 12th in the second-tier standings, and finding themselves seven points behind Luton Town in sixth, West Brom know how important each of the remaining 10 games up, with slip-ups now not an option.

Speaking to West Brom’s official media after last night’s draw, Bruce believes that they have not given up on their promotion ambitions: “It’s not often you can come back and grind out a result like we did. Hopefully we’ve turned a corner.

“We’ve got a huge game on Tuesday and we’re not going to give up on this race.

“We’ve shown something tonight which has sent the supporters home with at least the thought of us showing a little bit of spirit, fight and passion.

“We didn’t give up and that’s important.”

The verdict

Bruce possesses a squad full of quality at West Brom, and whilst confidence levels have evidently dipped, last night’s comeback could be the spark they need to transform their chances.

Given the sheer number of teams vying for a play-off spot as things stand, West Brom will have to be close to their very best at all times, however, it is still within the realms of possibility.

Last night, they showed the fight and desire needed at the crunch end of a season, and if they can ensure they bring that to their remaining 10 games of the season, then they do have a chance.

It is a slim possibility that they will make the top-six, but whilst it is still possible, they will possess the belief.