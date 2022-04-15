Steve Bruce makes off-pitch demand of West Brom players ahead of new season

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has said that he wants to see his players moving nearer the club’s training ground rather than making long commutes in.

The Albion have had a below par season and will be pleased to see it just come to an end in all truth.

The summer will then provide an opportunity for Bruce to try and shape the squad how he wants and it appears he wants to see the players living near the training ground in order to cut out some of the long distances that some of them are travelling.

Indeed, quoted by the Mirror, Bruce said he wants to see his players living nearer the training ground, using David Button as an example:

“He (Button) won’t live in Brighton anymore if he wants new (contract) talks. It’s something we have to address.

“I don’t think travelling more than an hour can be good for you. We have got eight or nine who travel and I don’t think that’s healthy so we’ll try and address it. If they have to find an apartment locally and have two homes so be it. They get paid enough.”

The Verdict

It’s an interesting point that Bruce makes and we’ll have to see what sort of impact it has on the squad.

Having players nearer the training ground obviously has its benefits and, in Button’s case, a trip from Brighton and back every day surely can’t be much fun for him.

We’ll see what develops.