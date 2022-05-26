Steve Bruce makes honest West Brom summer transfer admission

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has suggested that funds will be tight for the Baggies in the transfer market this summer.

Bruce guided West Brom to a 10th place finish in the final Championship standings this campaign – well short of where the club hoped to be come the end of the season.

This summer, then, is vitally important for the 61-year-old, with a seemingly clear mandate of crafting a squad capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League.

The Baggies boss, though, suggests that big funds will not be available to him in order to achieve this, and that the club may have to sell before they buy.

“We have to try and generate some income, we won’t be awash with money that is for sure.” Bruce said, via the Express & Star.

“I have got to wheel and deal, and beg, borrow, and steal, and if I have to sell one to make the squad bigger or better then I will do that. “There is change in the air. There has to be. I think the time is right. “I think the club and Ron [Gourlay] in particular have backed me on that.” Despite the need for the squad overhaul, though, the Baggies boss says that no players have been told they will certainly be leaving the club this summer.

Bruce clearly does not want to freeze anybody out should a move away not come to fruition. “I have not told any of them that – it is not the way it works.” Bruce explained further.

“Why would I say that to them when it is a difficult world out there at the minute?”

“The players are aware, I haven’t had the conversations individually.” “I think we all understand we weren’t good enough.” The Verdict Finances in the Championship are tight, and with West Brom failing to bounce back up to the Premier League immediately, it is not a huge surprise that they are now having to move carefully in terms of their finances. That should not dishearten Baggies fans, though, as there are great deals to be done out there this summer whilst being financially prudent. Jed Wallace, for example, has been linked to the club on a free transfer this summer, showing just what value is out there at the moment. With Bruce seemingly suggesting that the club will have to sell before they can buy this summer, it will certainly be interesting to see who heads for The Hawthorns’ exit door.