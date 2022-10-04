Steve Bruce makes honest admission over West Brom duo

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has admitted that Okay Yokuslu and Tom Rogic may not find their best form for a few months yet as they look to build their fitness.

Albion brought Yokuslu back to the club this summer on a free transfer and whilst he has made nine appearances, he has found himself on the bench in the past two games after a slow start.

Meanwhile, Rogic was signed last month after leaving Celtic and he made his debut, his first outing in months, in the defeat to Swansea City on Saturday.

And, whilst the duo were considered good signings for the club, Bruce told Birmingham Live that they are going to need time – as he predicted the players will be at their best for the second half of the campaign.

“He’ll (Yokuslu) get better, so will Rogic, but obviously for us, we need it to start happening now, because they’ve had no pre-season and no games behind them.

“They’re experienced players there, that we’ve brought in. Tom will be a big acquisition for us I’m sure, once he gets up to speed. That goes for Okay too. You can see he hasn’t played for a while, either.”

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

You can understand the point Bruce is making here as the reality is that players often state the important of pre-season and these two missed out on that.

Some will feel this is generous to Yokuslu as he should be getting better by now, but there certainly will need to be patience with Rogic.

Unfortunately for Bruce, when the side aren’t picking up results these things get scrutinised more so and if the duo aren’t ready to contribute then he needs to look elsewhere as they need to get wins quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.