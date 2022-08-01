Steve Bruce outlines one potential concern about his West Brom squad

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has admitted he still has concerns about the mentality of the group, even though they came from behind to draw against Middlesbrough on the opening day.

Despite the positive second half showing, the reality is that Albion were fortunate to trail by just a single goal after 45 minutes, with Boro wasting some big chances to double their lead.

And, whilst the boss was ultimately pleased with how the team responded to his half-time message, Bruce told the Express & Star that the mentality of the group needs to change after two years of disappointment.

“We didn’t really recover after the goal. We started brightly enough but didn’t react in a way I was hoping we would. The second half was much more like it, much better.

“I said to them we have to change the mentality, I know it’s hard, they’ve had a difficult couple of years and the nucleus of the squad is still here, but until we change that mentality and play like we did in the second – then we’ve got an outstanding chance.”

The verdict

It has been a productive summer for the Baggies in terms of transfers, with the club making some very astute signings to strengthen the squad.

Overall, they look more than capable of pushing for the play-offs, at least, in terms of quality, but, as Bruce outlines, there’s more to the game than that.

They need to have a strong mentality and that will take time. Even though the first half was disappointing, the second half display, and the point, means there is something to build on moving forward for Albion.

