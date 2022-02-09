Steve Bruce makes honest admission ahead of West Brom’s trip to Sheffield United

Steve Bruce has admitted he has been given a tough start as West Brom boss ahead of tonight’s fixture at Sheffield United.

The Blades are one of the most in-form teams in the Championship right now, and they know they can move level on points with the Baggies, as well as having two games in hand, if they pick up maximum points later on.

So, it’s a huge game and Bruce didn’t hide from that fact when speaking to the club’s media before the clash.

“After Sheffield United, we’ve got 16 games to play. It’s all to play for. We know all of their players. The vast majority of their team is the team that got them up and kept them up in the Premier League before their relegation last season.

“They’ve got some very good players and just like us, you would have expected Sheffield United to be there or thereabouts. Certainly at the start of the season, you’d be thinking that they’ve got a good chance of promotion. We know it’s a big challenge, but that’s what the Championship is.”

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from Bruce. There’s no pretending that this isn’t a massive game as they are up against a side that also expects to win promotion this season and they will move six points clear with a win.

When you take into account the form the hosts are showing, it’s perhaps as tough as it gets right now, but Bruce won’t be fearing this game as he has a squad packed with talent.

So, this is a great opportunity for Albion to get off to a perfect start and it will be a chance for the new boss to see how his side adapt to his ideas.

