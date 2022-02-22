Steve Bruce makes frank West Brom promotion admission

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce believes it will be a tall order for his side to win a top-two spot now after enduring a poor run of form, making this admission to the Express and Star.

Following a bright start to the 2021/22 campaign under Valerien Ismael, going unbeaten in their opening ten league games and scoring for fun against the likes of Sheffield United and Cardiff City, they established themselves as firm favourites to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, cracks even started to appear during that ten-game unbeaten when they drew three consecutive matches after the international break, even being booed off with their lack of quality in the final third.

Their defence was rarely a problem under the Frenchman with the Baggies remaining reasonably solid at the back throughout his tenure – but their inability to be clinical and general lack of quality in attacking areas proved to be the 46-year-old’s downfall at The Hawthorns.

Many of the second-tier side’s supporters believe his style of play was a major issue – and with a change in style and formation with Steve Bruce coming in – some believed their form would vastly improve.

However, they have won just one point from a possible nine under the former Newcastle United manager’s stewardship so far and look set for a midtable finish or lower unless their fortunes improve.

Bruce understands the magnitude of the task he faces – and all but ruled out a top-two finish as he spoke honestly to the Express and Star ahead of this evening’s game against Middlesbrough.

The 61-year-old said: “It’s going to be very difficult to push for the top two.

“At the start of the season when you looked at West Brom you thought, wow, they have got an outstanding chance.

“We have to try and make sure we get where want to be.”

The Verdict:

There are numerous players that have seen multiple managers come and go now, so the limelight should not only be on the manager, but also them to perform up to standards and reach the performance levels needed to revive their season.

They will need to do this sooner rather than later with the season coming to an end in a couple of months, though many would be pessimistic of their chances at this stage with the likes of Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United all impressing under their respective managers.

Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers are also strong contenders, so doubt should not only be placed on whether they can reach the top two, but the top six altogether with the competition there is at the higher end of the table.

However, a lot of these players plied their trade in the top flight last term, so that competition cannot be used as an excuse with the calibre of their squad.

Not only have they got one of the best goalkeepers in the division in Sam Johnstone, but also Kyle Bartley in defence, the experienced Jake Livermore in midfield and the likes of Karlan Grant, Andy Carroll and Callum Robinson up top.

Those men would be extremely disappointed not to be in the play-off mix at the end of this term.