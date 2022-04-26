Steve Bruce makes demand of West Brom squad ahead of next season

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has told his squad they will have to move closer to the training ground after concerns over several individuals who are spending up to three hours a day driving.

The experienced former Aston Villa chief is already planning for next season and he is expected to oversee a major overhaul of the group after Albion’s underwhelming campaign.

And, speaking to the Daily Mail, Bruce explained one alteration that will take place includes players living local.

“I have told them all (they all have to be within an hour of the training ground). People are going to throw it at me and say: “Are you going to relocate from Cheshire? But it doesn’t work with managers. When we sign a contract we usually get sacked.

“And the players that are here – along with the ones we bring in – have got to commit. We have too many people travelling. Professional athletes shouldn’t be spending three or four hours a day in a car. It catches up with you and probably takes a little bit of your career. You can have an apartment around the area.”

The verdict

You can understand why Bruce is telling the players to move closer because, as he points out, it can’t be ideal for professional athletes to be driving for so long each day.

It also shows that those who are involved at the club next season want to be there, something the fans will appreciate because they aren’t happy with the togetherness and spirit within the group now.

Albion are gearing up for a huge summer and there’s sure to be a lot of activity, with Bruce looking to build a squad that can win promotion.

