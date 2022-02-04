Steve Bruce makes confident West Brom claim following appointment

Steve Bruce believes that the West Brom squad he has inherited is as good as any in the Championship as he targets promotion to the Premier League.

The Baggies made the decision to sack Valerien Ismael in the week and they moved quickly to bring in Bruce, who has taken Hull and Birmingham to the top-flight from this level twice each in the past.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live at his unveiling, Bruce was clear that he is working with a group that has the quality to beat anyone in this league.

“You can’t change it, but let’s be brutally honest – we have a squad which is as good as any in the Championship. I’m convinced of that, despite the bad results. It’s wise to assess what we’ve got. Every manager wants to play in a certain way.

“We’ll implement change. I understand what the supporters here, and I’ve been here many times when it bounces up and down. Let’s bring that back. We have two or three games coming up in a week. We’re not giving up on the top two, there’s a long way to go.”

The verdict

This is a bold comment from Bruce, as managers can sometimes look to play things down, although there won’t be too many arguing with him.

The fact that Ismael was sacked was because there was a belief that this group was capable of more, in terms of performances and results, which says a lot when they’re sitting fifth in the table.

So, it’s now down to Bruce to get the players improving and for them to prove that they are as good as he thinks.

