Steve Bruce makes confident West Brom claim despite recent struggles

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has promised his side’s supporters that they will be better after the international break, speaking to Birmingham Live.

After managing to recruit the likes of John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu, the Baggies were expected to be competing at the top end of the division, but recent results and a poor end to the summer transfer window has soured the mood.

Failing to win any of their last five league games and winning just one second-tier match during the 2022/23 campaign so far, Albion find themselves in 21st position and have only been saved from the relegation zone by their goal difference with the club level on points with Middlesbrough.

Keeping just one clean sheet in the process, their defensive record has been key to their recent downfall, though they will be hoping the arrivals of Martin Kelly and Erik Pieters can help to tighten up their backline with the experience they have.

Tom Rogic has also arrived recently to strengthen their midfield following their failure to get loan deals over the line for Fulham’s Josh Onomah and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Steven Alzate.

The chance to get these additions and some of their injured players up to speed during the international break are two key reasons why Bruce believes his side will improve after the interval.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, he said: “We’re like normal. The funeral [of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II] is on Monday, so we’ll have Sunday and Monday, we’ll have a long weekend next weekend. Nothing changes, really.

“We will be better after the break, because it gives us the chance for certain individuals to get the work they need. We should have a far healthier squad to pick from.”

The Verdict:

They arguably deserve more points than they have won – but performances may not be taken into consideration by the Baggies’ board in their quest for promotion and this is why he needs to start improving results sooner rather than later.

Results simply must improve considering the calibre of players he has at his disposal, with free agents coming in to provide him with the strength in depth he didn’t have before.

He may have players out injured – but he can’t have any real excuses for his side’s current position because they should have won points from the run of games they had with the starting lineups he has been putting out.

They should be stronger after the break though, with Kelly providing experience in defence if he can remain fit and Pieters providing some much-needed competition on the left-hand side for Conor Townsend.

It will also be interesting to see how Rogic gets on – because he was a regular figure for Celtic before his departure from the Glasgow-based outfit and can be an attacking threat when on top form.