Steve Bruce makes confident transfer claim on West Brom player

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce believes Andy Carroll won’t be short of offers when he leaves The Hawthorns on the expiration of his contract this summer, speaking to the Express and Star.

The 33-year-old has performed reasonably well for the Baggies since his arrival at The Hawthorns in the latter stages of January, coming in to temporarily replace fellow winter signing Daryl Dike who had picked up an injury at that point and has rarely featured this term.

Carroll, on the other hand, has managed to remain fit despite his track record with injuries, making 15 appearances for Bruce’s men and managing to score three goals in the process.

Despite this, it was revealed last week that he would be leaving when his short-term contract comes to an end in the summer and would miss the Baggies’ final two games, finding himself out of the matchday squad against Reading at the weekend and won’t appear against Barnsley in the season finale either.

This is a shame for the former England international who has enjoyed a reasonably fruitful season following decent spells at Reading and in the West Midlands too.

Despite his current predicament though, current boss Bruce offered a bright prediction on the forward’s future with Carroll managing to get plenty of game time under his belt during the 2021/22 campaign.

He said: “Without question, I’m sure the phone will ring [for Carroll from other clubs].

“He’s been fit, never missed a day’s training, scored three goals and he did well earlier in the season when he was playing at Reading too.”

The Verdict:

Considering how well he has done to remain fit this season, he’s certainly likely to get a few offers from around the second tier, though he may look to move abroad if there are opportunities from elsewhere.

At this stage, he probably won’t earn a move back to the top tier despite his obvious quality and may only be offered one-year deals due to his age, so getting the best possible deal will be important for him.

If he’s offered a multi-year deal somewhere, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him jump at the opportunity to allow him to settle down at a permanent location but he would probably prefer to join a team that are competing at the right end of the table next year.

This could rule former side Reading out of the race for his signature considering they are likely to be struggling next year – but he could potentially make himself a hero at the Select Car Leasing Stadium if he can keep them afloat in the second tier.

Many of their supporters would certainly welcome him back with open arms, though others would be concerned about the possibility of the 33-year-old dictating their style of play, something that didn’t exactly pay dividends when he was in Berkshire earlier this term.