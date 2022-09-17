Steve Bruce makes confident statement amid West Brom struggles

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce believes he can still be the man to get the club back to where they want to be despite their slow start to the campaign, speaking to the Express and Star.

The former Newcastle United boss looks to be one of the favourites to get the sack at this stage, with his side currently sitting in 20th with just one game to go before the international break.

Unfortunately for Bruce, his side come up against promotion favourites Norwich City who are on a roll despite a reasonably slow start to their 2022/23 campaign, with both Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent getting in and amongst the goals.

A defeat could potentially prove to be costly for Bruce, who managed to pull off some major transfer coups in the summer with John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu all coming in, ramping up expectations following a disappointing campaign last term.

The 61-year-old could be the victim of his success in the transfer market with these high expectations – and his case hasn’t exactly been helped by the fact he failed to guide Albion to a top-six finish during the latter stages of 2021/22.

All of these factors do not bode well for the experienced manager – but he still believes he can be a success at The Hawthorns if given the time to turn things around.

Speaking ahead of kick-off this afternoon, he said: “We understand what the game is. It’s been proven here – they’ve changed managers too often in the past.

“Has it worked? That’s for others to say, but I know given my record in this league that, given time, I’ll get them to where they want to be.

“I’m still confident I can do that.”

The Verdict:

After such a turbulent spell at Newcastle, it does feel as though Bruce would have benefitted from a longer time out of the game and this is why his appointment hasn’t felt right from the start.

He may be experienced as a manager with promotions under his belt – but he hasn’t had the best times at Aston Villa and St James’ Park – so they may have been better served looking at other candidates following Valerien Ismael’s departure.

His work in the transfer market has to be commended – but you also have to feel sorry for him at the same time because there wasn’t enough depth in some areas when the summer window closed.

Players have come in since then – but whether they can step up to the plate and be valuable assets for the Baggies remains to be seen – with the likes of Erik Pieters and Martin Kelly probably still needing to work on their fitness.

It isn’t all doom and gloom with Albion arguably deserving more points than they’ve managed to get so far this season – but it’s a results business and this is why it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go if he fails to get a point or three at Carrow Road today.