Steve Bruce has admitted Carlos Corberan could have a decision to make on his West Brom future if they fail to go up, following the brilliant work he has done at the club.

The 41-year-old is developing an excellent reputation as a coach, having previously done outstanding work with Huddersfield Town, as he took them to the brink of the Premier League despite a modest budget.

Whilst his spell at Olympiacos was short-lived and unsuccessful, Corberan returned to English football with the Baggies, and he has transformed the club.

After guiding Albion away from relegation trouble and into the top ten following his appointment, his first full season at The Hawthorns has been impressive, with the side having reached the play-offs.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

A 0-0 draw at home to Southampton means that West Brom head to the south coast with it all to play for, and there will be a belief among Corberan’s squad that they can return to the Premier League this season.

Carlos Corberan will attract attention from elsewhere

If the Baggies do seal a return to the top-flight, it’s almost certain that Corberan will stick around as he looks to establish the team back in the top-flight. Plus, the chance to test himself against the best in the world is sure to appeal to Corberan.

However, if Albion do fall short, there may be doubts about his future. Even though there is no talk that Corberan could move on, it’s inevitable that his work will attract admirers.

And, speaking to FLW, ex-Albion chief Bruce explained how Corberan could be in a position where he has a big call to make, although he did stress that the change in ownership could be a factor in convincing the ex-Leeds coach that he can fulful his ambitions in the West Midlands.

“That's for him obviously to decide. It's a very, very good club, West Brom now have new ownership behind them. It’s a big game for them both on the second leg and for Carlos as well.”

West Brom will hope to kick-on with Carlos Corberan and Shilen Patel

Of course, the aim is to win promotion for Albion this season, but even if they do fall short, the fans will recognise that the club can now look forward to a brighter future.

In the bigger picture, this year was all about getting Guochuan Lai out of the club, with Shilen Patel the man who would complete a takeover.

We’re still in the very early days of Patel’s ownership, and the first window will be interesting, but he seems like he has a lot of ambition, and part of that will surely be keeping Corberan and helping him where possible to improve the group.

For now, the focus is on beating Southampton and then trying to overcome Norwich City or Leeds United in the final at Wembley later this month. But, whether that happens or not, West Brom fans will be excited about what the next few years can bring as long as Corberan remains in charge.