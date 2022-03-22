Steve Bruce makes bold West Brom player claim

West Brom boss Steve Bruce believes Dara O’Shea has the ability to captain the club further down the line.

The defender has emerged has managed to establish himself as an increasingly important player for the Baggies over the years, even if his current campaign was disrupted by a serious ankle injury.

Now fit again, O’Shea has had to be patient for his chance in recent weeks, watching on from the bench as Bruce’s side have improved.

Despite that, speaking to the Express & Star, the boss made it clear that he has very high hopes for the 23-year-old.

“I like Dara O’Shea, I think he will be a future captain of this club – I really do. From what I have seen so far, he has got a bright future.

“He had a bad injury at the start of the season and had been out for six months. I put him in at right-back because I wanted him in the team. Maybe that was a bit too early and the wrong call for me. But he has got a bright future.”

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

Even though things have improved in recent weeks, there still aren’t many players the Albion fans would be disappointed to lose in the summer, however O’Shea is an exception.

So, hearing these words from the boss will encourage the support and you can be sure it’s a major boost for the player.

Of course, he still has work to do to fulfil his potential but he is clearly someone who will be a key player at The Hawthorns for the next decade.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.