Steve Bruce makes admission over Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s West Brom role

Recently appointed West Brom manager Steve Bruce says he believes Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s best role for the club is at right-back, rather than the centre of midfield.

Gardner-Hickman has impressed since breaking onto the scene for the Baggies’ first-team earlier this season, making 11 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, only one of those outings has come under Bruce, as a late substitute in the goalless draw with Blackburn last month.

But with the Baggies struggling under Bruce, picking up just one point from his five games in charge, fans have called for Gardner-Hickman to be given a chance in a midfield three that has struggled recently.

However, it seems that if the 20-year-old is to be given a chance under the current West Brom boss, it will be in the right-back position he initially started the season working in.

Speaking about Gardner-Hickman’s best position after being asked why the 20-year-old was not used in midfield in his side’s defeat to Swansea on Monday, Bruce told the Express and Star: “I believe his best position is right-back.

“I believe he’s played in midfield but I think if you ask anybody in the youth team or academy area they will say full-back is his best position.

“It’s difficult enough to put a young one in when you’re struggling, let alone play him out of position.

“In hindsight, Gardner-Hickman is knocking on the door. If we keep getting the response we’re getting, then there might be a time when the young ones come in. Certainly, I’ll look into it.”

West Brom currently sit 13th in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the play-off places, ahead of their trip to Bruce’s old club, Hull City, on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This feels like a rather strange approach for Bruce to take here.

It seems that right now, West Brom’s midfield is struggling, so it would surely make sense to change it in a bid to improve results, and given he has impressed in that position earlier this season, Gardner-Hickman would be a decent candidate to come in and fill that role.

Indeed, Gardner-Hickman is at the stage of his career where he should be starting to play regularly at first-team level, so you imagine he would be happy to take that chance whether it be in midfield or at right-back.

With Bruce not getting results to win fans over either, this is one other way he could do that, so to write it off in this sort of way, does feel like a risky approach from the West Brom boss.