Managerially speaking, it would be fair to say that Steve Bruce cuts a rather divisive figure within English football.

Bruce fared well in stints with Birmingham, Wigan, Sunderland and Hull City, although later adventures in his career in the dugout have turned out rather differently.

He was sacked by Aston Villa early into the 2018/19 campaign where they eventually clinched a return to the top-flight, while Newcastle and West Brom both sat in the bottom three at the end of Bruce's stewardship.

And with the subsequent magnitude of the Baggies' improvement since last October under the refreshing tuition of Carlos Coberan- who took over a side with just one August victory from their first 13 matches- the 62-year-old is not a popular presence in the West Midlands, as the Spaniard's successes further accentuate his shortcomings.

There is also a sour taste within the mouths of Sheffield Wednesday supporters given the nature of Bruce's exit from South Yorkshire in the summer of the 2019 to manage boyhood club Newcastle, and the veteran spoke recently to lift the lid on just what went down four years ago.

What has Steve Bruce said about his Sheffield Wednesday departure?

Speaking on the Business of Sport podcast, Bruce explained: "Newcastle, for example, I'm on pre-season tour with Sheffield Wednesday and my lawyer rang me and said 'I've just had Lee Charnley on the phone who's the CEO of Newcastle, would you be interested?'

"I said 'pardon? Would I be interested?'

"No disrespect to Sheffield Wednesday, which I had a really good four, five months there, they are a big club with a huge fanbase who really really took to me, too.

"But the chance of managing my hometown club in Newcastle, and going back to Newcastle where I was born and raised and from was just too big an attraction.

"And it came through him really, he said 'would you be interested?'

"I said 'I've got to be.'

"He said 'well, I'll tell them that', and he called me two hours later and said 'can I come and see you?'

"He flew out to Portugal and we met and had a conversation and went from there."

Was Steve Bruce right to leave Sheffield Wednesday the way he did?

In fairness, it is easy to see why Owls supporters have never truly forgiven Bruce for the manner of his Wednesday exit.

Given that he had only been there for seven months, negotiating with another club while away on pre-season trying to motivate players for the year ahead is not a good look, and it presents a school of thought that Wednesday may have always just been a stepping stone for Bruce after his Villa sacking.

Had it happened at a different time supporters probably would have been understanding of Bruce's desire to take the reins at Newcastle due to his personal allegiances, as it is also easy to see why he wanted the move so much.

But the timing of the move was all wrong and you do feel that Bruce really should have remained loyal and stuck it out a bit longer with Wednesday.