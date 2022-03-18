Steve Bruce lays down West Brom gauntlet after impressive three-game run

Steve Bruce has claimed there is a much greater positivity around West Brom following their uptick in form.

Four points from games against Huddersfield Town and Fulham were the best results of Bruce’s tenure in charge of the club so far.

Bruce did only take over as manager in February, but suffered a tumultuous start with a six game winless run.

But the 61-year old believes the club must maintain this momentum going into the international break to keep the pressure on the clubs above them in the table.

“Football’s an incredible game,” said Bruce, via the club’s official website.

“I’ve said many times, I’d have loved a few more positive results when we first came in, but it’s all about building that bit of momentum which we’ve managed to do recently.

“I think the victory at Hull and a tweak in formation, to go back to a back three and putting two up top, has helped us.

“Of course, getting that result breeds that little bit of confidence.”

The results from the end of Valerien Ismael’s reign as manager, mixed with Bruce’s initial results, saw West Brom plummet down the Championship table.

The Baggies have moved up to 12th due to their recent results as they are now embroiled in a competitive field for the play-off places.

Bruce believes the positivity around the club that he has seen this week will be a massive boost as the team looks to get back into contention for a top six place.

“I’ve witnessed the positivity. I think the supporters have seen the way the lads performed against Fulham and they enjoyed it. It’s the sort of thing we’ve been looking for, to get the supporters back on side,” added Bruce.

“We needed to give them something to shout about, I’ve been saying it for weeks, we must reconnect and they’ve identified with the team the other day, they’ve enjoyed watching them and that’s got to be the standard we’ve got to set.

“We can’t fall away from it this weekend. We’ve got Bristol City which is never easy, but we’ve got to stay there and it’s a big game for everyone concerned. If we can get a result, who knows?”

Up next for West Brom is a trip to face Bristol City on March 19.

Victory could see the Baggies move above Coventry City in the table if the Sky Blues fail to beat Derby County this weekend.

The Verdict

The boost from these results is exactly what West Brom needed.

Bruce made the tactical switch to a back three which also seems to have had a great impact on the side’s performances, which he deserves credit for.

It is possible that only a play-off berth will be enough for Bruce to keep his position at the club, so a result this weekend is a must.

There are still enough games left that they could overturn the deficit to the top six, but that dip in form in January and February could ultimately prove costly.