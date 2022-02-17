Steve Bruce lauds “immense” West Brom transfer addition

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has told the Express & Star that he has been delighted with the impact that Andy Carroll has had at the club since the striker signed for the Baggies.

The towering centre forward signed on at the Hawthorns recently after becoming a free agent after his departure from Reading and has quickly made a big impression on his new head coach.

Carroll is yet to find the back of the net in his first three outings for the Baggies but has already made an impact in the air and with the ball at his feet as he helps to hold up the play in order to bring his teammates into strong attacking positions in the final third.

Now Bruce has had his say on the signing’s performances since joining Albion, as he stated the following recently:

“Andy gives us a focal point and his attitude has been immense.”

Carroll has only signed a deal until the end of the season with West Brom and will be aiming to get off the mark in the weeks ahead for his new side.

The former England striker previously worked with Bruce during their time together at Newcastle United.

The Verdict

Carroll has impressed so far and is just waiting for that first goal to really kickstart his spell with the Baggies as he aims to help get them back to the Premier League.

He is ultimately back up to Daryl Dike but has now been thrust into the limelight because of the team’s ongoing injury problems.

Therefore he will be expected to make an impact and it is clear that Bruce is already really pleased with his contribution.

Fitness will now be key for the target man as he seeks to avoid the injury problems that have plagued his career in recent years.