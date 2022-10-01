Steve Bruce sends key instruction to West Brom ahead of Swansea City tie

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has challenged his side to stamp their authority on their upcoming game against Swansea City, speaking to his side’s media team.

The Baggies are only out of the relegation zone because of goal difference at this stage – and are in real danger of being cut adrift of the promotion mix once again if they fail to improve their form before the World Cup interval.

They have 10 league games between now and then to climb their way up the table, something they have a real chance of doing considering how closely packed the division is at this stage in terms of points.

Albion come into this afternoon’s game as the favourites to win all three points on paper, even with the Swans currently sitting higher in the division at this stage following a 3-0 victory against Hull City before the international break.

Because of this, Russell Martin’s side won’t be short of confidence coming into this game and will want to keep possession once more, something Baggies boss Bruce has identified.

But even though he wants his side to be “patient”, the 61-year-old also believes it’s up to them as the hosts dominate the game in their quest to come away with the three points.

He said: “We’ve seen a lot of Swansea City and we know how they’ll try and play at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

“Under Russell Martin they’ll play a possession-based style of football and that will mean that we’ll have to try and be patient at times.

“However, we’re at home and the onus is on us to go and stamp our authority on the game.”

The Verdict:

Bruce is right – because Albion should be the dominant side considering the players they have at their disposal.

The likes of John Swift, Jed Wallace, Grady Diangana and Karlan Grant can all be top-quality assets to have in the second tier when on top form – and attack will be the best form of defence for them.

Both sides’ defences can be weak at times – and that’s why Albion need to assert themselves as the dominant force in this game because they could be under siege from the Swans if they don’t.

Martin’s side don’t usually have a major problem creating chances and although their finishing can be poor at times – the fact they can create some fantastic opportunities must be a warning to the Baggies coming into this tie.

The off-field noise surrounding Michael Obafemi may help them in this game – but the Midlands outfit can’t afford to rely on that as they look to get a much-needed win – with a loss potentially putting Bruce’s position in danger.

They may have deserved more points than they’ve managed to get so far this season – but football is a results business and this is why today’s game is so important for the manager.